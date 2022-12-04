Elon Musk reacts to Kanye West suspension after Hitler praise

 
Elon Musk is furious after Kanye West posted swastikas and sang the praise of Hitler, got him suspended from Twitter.

During a Twitter Space, Musk was questioned on Ye's suspension. The 51-year-old responded, "Posting swastikas in what obviously is not a good way is an incitement to violence." "I personally wanted to punch Kanye, so that was definitely inciting me to violence," he said.

Musk explained that Ye's antisemitism went overboard even for far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who Musk referred to as "pretty edgy."

Kanye West's recent "I like Hitler" remarks on Alex Jones's show Info Wars led to a plethora of condemnation of the rapper, leading Twitter suspended Ye's account and Parler to cancel the takeover deal.

