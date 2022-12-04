 
sports
Sunday Dec 04 2022
SDSports desk

Pak vs Eng: Azhar Ali forced to walk off field after ball hits index finger

SDSports desk

Sunday Dec 04, 2022

Azhar Ali walks off the field with the physio during the fourth day of the first Test between Pakistan and England at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, on December 4, 2022. — PTV Sports Screengrab
Top-order batter Azhar Ali was unable to continue batting Sunday after being hit on the hand by an Ollie Robinson short ball during the fourth day of the Pakistan vs England Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Initially, after the ball hit him, Azhar received treatment on the field from the physio. However, the batter decided to go back to the pavilion soon after.

"Azhar was hit on the tip of his right index finger and is currently under observation of the medical staff. I will provide updates when there is more information," the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement.

The batter had just faced two balls and went to the pavilion without scoring a run.

Earlier, England declared their second innings on 264-7 to set Pakistan a target of 343.

Harry Brook (87), Joe Root (73) and Zak Crawley (50) scored fifties for England who accumulated 657 in their first innings.

Naseem Shah, Mohammad Ali and Zahid Mahmood bagged two wickets apiece for Pakistan who conceded a 78-run lead to England.

Pakistan made 579 all out in reply to England's first innings total of 657 on day four of the first Test.

Openers Abdullah Shafique (114) and Imam-ul-Haque (121) and skipper Babar Azam (136) struck hundreds for the home side on a flat track.

Off-spinner Will Jacks claimed 6-161 in his debut Test for England.

Pakistan seamer Haris Rauf batted but will not be able to bowl in the remainder of the match due to a strain in his right quad.

England, on their first Test tour of Pakistan since 2005, will also play matches in Multan and Karachi.

