 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle see ‘all kindness as weakness’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 04, 2022

File Footage

Royal experts have been issued a dire warning about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as well as their ‘endgame’.

Royal biographer and author Sarah Vine made this admission in her new piece for the Daily Mail.

She began by writing, “They smell blood, and they sense weakness. The House of Windsor is on the back foot. Charles and William must consider their next move very carefully.”

“A big part of their problem is that, so far, they have resisted the urge to fight dirty. Every time the Sussexes hit them below the belt, they respond with upright integrity, apologising, professing sympathy and extending olive branches wherever possible.”

“Much good it has done them. It’s clear that Meghan and Harry see all kindness as weakness, a chink in the armour to be exploited.”

“And the truth is, they don’t want a reconciliation. Their endgame is the destruction of the monarchy. They cannot – and must not – win.”

