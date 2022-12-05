 
sports
Monday Dec 05 2022
By
SDSports desk

Shoaib Malik posts adorable father-son moment on Instagram

By
SDSports desk

Monday Dec 05, 2022

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik sitting in car with his son Izhaan Mirza-Malik on December 5, 2022. — Screengrab/Instagram/@realshoaibmalik
Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik sitting in car with his son Izhaan Mirza-Malik on December 5, 2022. — Screengrab/Instagram/@realshoaibmalik 

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik, who usually keeps the fans and supporters updated with his personal life, uploaded an adorable video with his son Izhaan Mirza-Malik.

Taking to Instagram, Shoaib posted a video in which he could be seen sitting in a car with his son, having a special father-son moment before leaving for the Lanka Premier League. 

"Good father son time & long drive before flying to Lanka Premier League," the cricketer captioned the video. 

Shoaib also advised the fans to wear seat belts while driving a car. "We had our belts on during the drive, make sure you all wear belts too," he wrote. 

The all-rounder also posted a couple of selfies in the car in which he could be seen rocking shades with a basic white t-shirt.  

Shoaib is a part of the Jaffna Kings in the Lanka Premier League. The series is scheduled to start on December 6 (tomorrow) and will end on December 23. 

The player's post received over 60,000 likes and comments from many people. 

"Nice, all the best for LPL," wrote a user. 

"Ma sha Allah Shoaib," wrote another. 

"MA nothing like family time," commented one of the users. 

