Shoaib Malik posts adorable father-son moment on Instagram

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik sitting in car with his son Izhaan Mirza-Malik on December 5, 2022. — Screengrab/Instagram/@realshoaibmalik

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik, who usually keeps the fans and supporters updated with his personal life, uploaded an adorable video with his son Izhaan Mirza-Malik.

Taking to Instagram, Shoaib posted a video in which he could be seen sitting in a car with his son, having a special father-son moment before leaving for the Lanka Premier League.

"Good father son time & long drive before flying to Lanka Premier League," the cricketer captioned the video.

Shoaib also advised the fans to wear seat belts while driving a car. "We had our belts on during the drive, make sure you all wear belts too," he wrote.

The all-rounder also posted a couple of selfies in the car in which he could be seen rocking shades with a basic white t-shirt.

Shoaib is a part of the Jaffna Kings in the Lanka Premier League. The series is scheduled to start on December 6 (tomorrow) and will end on December 23.

The player's post received over 60,000 likes and comments from many people.

"Nice, all the best for LPL," wrote a user.



"Ma sha Allah Shoaib," wrote another.



"MA nothing like family time," commented one of the users.