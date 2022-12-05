 
entertainment
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry leave Tom Cruise ‘shocked’

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have seemingly lost support of another person in their inner circle.

According to OK! Magazine, Hollywood star Tom Cruise was shocked by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s antics.

Radar, per OK! Magazine, reported Tom Cruise was puff off by the royal couple’s Oprah interview which was aired in March 2021.

The report says “Tom has followed Harry and Meghan’s saga very closely and is shocked by it all.

“He used to be a big fan of theirs Meghan’s in particular, and even considered getting her involved in one of his movies."

The report, citing the insider, further claims, but now that is "off the table."

On the other hands, the Top Gun star is getting closer to Kate Middleton and Prince William.

He was spotted hanging out with the Prince and Princess of Wales at the premiere of his film in May, which did not seem to sit well with Archie and Lilibet parents.

