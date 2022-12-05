 
entertainment
Monday Dec 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Paddy McGuiness breaks social media silence after ex-wife’s viral photo

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 05, 2022

Paddy McGuiness breaks social media silence after ex-wife’s viral photo
Paddy McGuiness breaks social media silence after ex-wife’s viral photo

Paddy McGuiness broke his social media silence after his ex-wife Christine’s photos with best friend Chelcee went viral.

The TV star took to his social media account to share a series of photos, showing him having a great time with his friend amid a dinner outing.

"The annual festive old school cuddly toys night out was a resounding success," he penned under the snaps.

"We drank, we laughed, we killed zombies," Paddy wrote in the caption.

The 49-year-old’s all-male night out’s photos came after his ex was seen with her pal in London’s Hyde Park.

The onlooker said: “It was a sweet moment between Christine and Chelcee as they sat on a bench outside and enjoyed live music.

“They were wearing similar woolly hats and even had a little dance at one point. They seemed to be living in the moment and soaking up the festive atmosphere.

They added: “Christine and Chelcee were both all smiles as they walked off hand-in-hand. It was a busy night and all the festival tents were packed to the rafters with people.

“But they didn’t seem to have a care in the world and looked like they were in their own little bubble, it was cute.”

More From Entertainment:

Natalie Portman speaks up over ‘re-emergence’ of antisemitism in America

Natalie Portman speaks up over ‘re-emergence’ of antisemitism in America
Billie Eilish wants to spend ‘most romantic Christmas’ with beau Jesse Rutherford

Billie Eilish wants to spend ‘most romantic Christmas’ with beau Jesse Rutherford
Prince Harry dubbed 'compliant’ husband who adapts Meghan's 'narrative'

Prince Harry dubbed 'compliant’ husband who adapts Meghan's 'narrative'
Kim Kardashian sparks reactions as she flaunts her natural 'disproportional' stomach

Kim Kardashian sparks reactions as she flaunts her natural 'disproportional' stomach

Harry Styles celebrates England’s major World Cup win during Argentina gig

Harry Styles celebrates England’s major World Cup win during Argentina gig

Meghan Markle 'eyes' lack 'emotions' as she let her 'mask slip' in Netflix trailer

Meghan Markle 'eyes' lack 'emotions' as she let her 'mask slip' in Netflix trailer

Kim Kardashian planning date night with Drake: ‘An all-out war with Kanye West’

Kim Kardashian planning date night with Drake: ‘An all-out war with Kanye West’
Prince Harry accuses Royals of 'leaking, planting' stories about Meghan Markle

Prince Harry accuses Royals of 'leaking, planting' stories about Meghan Markle
Netflix uses fake paparazzi image from ‘Harry Potter’ premiere in ‘Harry and Meghan’

Netflix uses fake paparazzi image from ‘Harry Potter’ premiere in ‘Harry and Meghan’

James Cameron talks about Kate Winslet's 'trauma' after 'Titanic'

James Cameron talks about Kate Winslet's 'trauma' after 'Titanic'
Emma Corrin on learning about gender identity in high-pressure media industry

Emma Corrin on learning about gender identity in high-pressure media industry

Selena Gomez joins Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz for dinner outing in L.A

Selena Gomez joins Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz for dinner outing in L.A