Paddy McGuiness breaks social media silence after ex-wife’s viral photo

Paddy McGuiness broke his social media silence after his ex-wife Christine’s photos with best friend Chelcee went viral.

The TV star took to his social media account to share a series of photos, showing him having a great time with his friend amid a dinner outing.

"The annual festive old school cuddly toys night out was a resounding success," he penned under the snaps.

"We drank, we laughed, we killed zombies," Paddy wrote in the caption.

The 49-year-old’s all-male night out’s photos came after his ex was seen with her pal in London’s Hyde Park.

The onlooker said: “It was a sweet moment between Christine and Chelcee as they sat on a bench outside and enjoyed live music.

“They were wearing similar woolly hats and even had a little dance at one point. They seemed to be living in the moment and soaking up the festive atmosphere.

They added: “Christine and Chelcee were both all smiles as they walked off hand-in-hand. It was a busy night and all the festival tents were packed to the rafters with people.

“But they didn’t seem to have a care in the world and looked like they were in their own little bubble, it was cute.”