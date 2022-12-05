 
Monday Dec 05 2022
Web Desk

Akshay Kumar likely to reprise his role 'Raju' in 'Hera Pheri 3'

Web Desk

Monday Dec 05, 2022

Akshay Kumar has made a special appearance in Ayushmann Khurrana's 'An Action Hero'

Earlier, reports came out that Akshay Kumar will not be playing the character of Raju in Hera Pheri 3 rather Kartik Aaryan has been locked for the character, but now there is a new update on the matter.

According to the latest reports, the Khiladi actor will most likely to join the star cast in the next sequel of Hera Pheri directed by Firoz Nadiadwala.

Some close sources stated: “While everything was on paper with regard to the casting of Hera Pheri 3 with Kartik Aaryan, the tides are now changing again. Over the last 10 days, Firoz has met Akshay Kumar a couple of times to sort out all the differences and get him back to the loved franchise. He realizes how iconic the character is and also acknowledges that the credit to make the character scale new heights goes to the way in which Akshay enacted the part.”

Previously, Akshay Kumar revealed that he is backing out of the movie and also told the reason. He added: “It is a part of my life and my journey. I am very upset that I am not part of it but I am not happy with how things have shaped up, the creative aspects. So I just backed out.”

“I am grateful to my fans. I saw 'No Raju, No Hera Pheri' on trend Twitter. As much as hurt they are, I am hurt too. It is a sad thing. I am very thankful to everyone. My fans love me a lot. Their craze for me is unbound. I apologise to them that I won't be doing Hera Pheri 3. Sorry.”

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has played a cameo role in film An Action Hero starring Ayushmann Khurrana, reports IndiaToday.

