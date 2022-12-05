 
Showbiz
Monday Dec 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Hansika Motwani gives sneak peak into bridal preps, shows mehendi hands: Pic

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 05, 2022

Hansika Motwani gives sneak peak into bridal preps, shows mehendi hands: Pic
Hansika Motwani gives sneak peak into bridal preps, shows mehendi hands: Pic

Hansika Motwani has shared her first post giving a close look at her Mehendi hands on her social media account. 

Hansika Motwani gives sneak peak into bridal preps, shows mehendi hands: Pic

In the close-up picture, Hansika kept her hands together as she showed her Mehendi, the wedding ring and chooda, tagged Sohael and added a red heart emoji.

Hansika and Sohael tied the knot in Jaipur's Mundota Fort and Palace in a private ceremony on Sunday. 

The wedding ceremonies took place in the existence of close friends and family members. 

A source told Hindustan Times about Hansika's work and their honeymoon, "She’ll head back to work on December 6 and already has a brand shoot lined-up on that and the next day. They’ve picked a very magical destination, and go to catch the magic of Northern Lights on their honeymoon. So, the break for the vacation will only happen at the end of the month after she has wrapped up all her pending work. In all likelihood, they’ll ring in the New Year on their honeymoon, and usher in the new beginning with 2023."

More From Showbiz:

Jubin Nautiyal takes 'recovery break' in Mauritius post accident

Jubin Nautiyal takes 'recovery break' in Mauritius post accident
Karan Johar's son Yash calls himself 'Badshah'

Karan Johar's son Yash calls himself 'Badshah'
Akshay Kumar likely to reprise his role 'Raju' in 'Hera Pheri 3'

Akshay Kumar likely to reprise his role 'Raju' in 'Hera Pheri 3'
Sajal Aly shares her stance on marriage, says 'it is just a risk'

Sajal Aly shares her stance on marriage, says 'it is just a risk'
Kartik Aaryan on marriage plans: 'There’s definitely room for love in my life'

Kartik Aaryan on marriage plans: 'There’s definitely room for love in my life'
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Doctor G' to release on OTT on THIS date

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Doctor G' to release on OTT on THIS date
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' becomes most-watched film on OTT in India

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' becomes most-watched film on OTT in India
Tabu talks about her growing career success after Drishyam 2

Tabu talks about her growing career success after Drishyam 2

Farah Khan reveals Malaika Arora was not the first choice for Chaiyya Chaiyya

Farah Khan reveals Malaika Arora was not the first choice for Chaiyya Chaiyya
Boman Irani says he is thankful for the projects he got this year

Boman Irani says he is thankful for the projects he got this year
Akshay Kumar responds to Pakistani man who says 'Bell Bottom' is 'anti-Pakistan'

Akshay Kumar responds to Pakistani man who says 'Bell Bottom' is 'anti-Pakistan'
Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' sees growth at the box office on Day 16

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' sees growth at the box office on Day 16