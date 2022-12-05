Hansika Motwani gives sneak peak into bridal preps, shows mehendi hands: Pic

Hansika Motwani has shared her first post giving a close look at her Mehendi hands on her social media account.

In the close-up picture, Hansika kept her hands together as she showed her Mehendi, the wedding ring and chooda, tagged Sohael and added a red heart emoji.

Hansika and Sohael tied the knot in Jaipur's Mundota Fort and Palace in a private ceremony on Sunday.

The wedding ceremonies took place in the existence of close friends and family members.



A source told Hindustan Times about Hansika's work and their honeymoon, "She’ll head back to work on December 6 and already has a brand shoot lined-up on that and the next day. They’ve picked a very magical destination, and go to catch the magic of Northern Lights on their honeymoon. So, the break for the vacation will only happen at the end of the month after she has wrapped up all her pending work. In all likelihood, they’ll ring in the New Year on their honeymoon, and usher in the new beginning with 2023."