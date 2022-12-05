 
Katie Price celebrates disabled son Harvey's 2st weight loss journey

Proud Katie Price shared her son Harvey's impressive weight loss journey on Sunday with a new photo.

The TV personality, 44, previously shared her fears over Harvey's 'life-threatening' weight which has been brought on by Prader-Willi syndrome, which causes an excessive appetite.

Giving an Instagram update on his fitness journey, Katie revealed that she is one 'proud mum' as Harvey continues to keep healthy.

In the post, the 20-year-old was beaming as he showed off his slimmed-down figure in a black hoodie and shorts during a festive day out.

Harvey, who Katie shares with ex Dwight Yorke, was born with multiple disabilities including blindness and ADHD as well as Prader-Willi syndrome.

Alongside the photo, Katie penned: 'Harvey doing so well keeping healthy and losing more weight giving him more energy his team are doing fantastic… roll on the rollercoasters Harvey, mummy so proud.'

Harvey is one of Katie's five children; she shares eldest Junior, 17, and Princess, 15, with ex-husband Peter Andre. While she is also mum to Jett, nine, and Bunny, eight, from her relationship with Kieran Hayler.

It comes as the model treated Harvey to a burger and cake after his strict new diet resulted in an impressive two stone weight loss.  

