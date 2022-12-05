Ayushmann Khurrana hopes positive reviews for 'An Action Hero' snowball

Ayushmann Khurrana and An Action Hero's producer Anand L Rai took to Instagram to share a joint statement about their recent film in which they thanked the fans for their positive reviews about the film and hoped that it would result in more people coming into theatres, as reported by IndiaToday.

Ayushmann and Anand's note read, "As a team, we are always aligned and inclined to try and cause creative disruption. From Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and now An Action Hero, we have tried to give audiences something new to savour and discuss through our brand of cinema. So, we are humbled with all the positivity and the strong word of mouth surrounding An Action Hero."

The note further added, "We hope this snowballs into more and more people coming to the theatres. We have always wanted to tell stories differently and back projects that are fresh, that are unique & clutter-breaking. We are grateful for the love that's coming our way for An Action Hero."

An Action Hero stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead roles. The film is an action thriller which released in theatres on December 2, 2022. The film is directed by debutant director Anirudh Iyer, written by Neeraj Yaadav, and co-produced by T-Series and Colour Yellow Productions.

