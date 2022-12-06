Meghan Markle, Prince Harry intimate tape away from 'becoming Kim Kardashian'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are receiving flak for positioning themselves like Kim Kardashian.

The Sussex couple, who are determined to tell their 'truth' to the world, are mocked for becoming like reality TV stars.

Royal expert Clemmie Moodie writes for The Sun: "Not to make this lead all about me — but a little bit about me — when I first revealed the pair’s plans to film a docu-series two years ago, their team hit back furiously, insisting it wouldn’t be a “reality show”.

She continues: "So far, we’ve seen private, never-before-seen pics of the dastardly duo kissing, laughing, embracing, sobbing, and had a through-the-keyhole-esque glimpse of their £11million Montecito mansion.

"I mean, they’re literally just a sex tape shy of Kim K.

"Not to be outdone by his ex-Suits wife, would-be thesp Harry is equally keen to demonstrate his Year 9 drama skills in Trailer Two," she mocks.