Ranveer Singh's sister photoshopped his face on the posters of 'YRF': Read more

 
Showbiz
Tuesday Dec 06 2022
Ranveer Singh's sister photoshopped his face on the posters of 'YRF'

Tuesday Dec 06, 2022

Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Cirkus directed by Rohit Shetty
In conversation with Esquire magazine Singapore, Ranveer Singh revealed that his sister photoshopped his face on two of Yash Raj Film posters.

He added: “My sister had photoshopped my face onto two posters of Yash Raj Films and she had even photoshopped my face on to a person holding a Filmfare award. This is years before I even got the call to work with Yash Raj. So, I did manifest it. I hustled hard and created my own luck.”

He further talked about he got instantly felt connected to wife Deepika Padukone and how the two have been able to achieve so much in the entertainment business.

Singh said that Deepika has also come from the outside and doesn’t belong to a family of actors. They both went through similar struggles and experiences that is the reason they instantly got connected.

“She’s also had to work her way up in the entertainment business. She’s that classic story of packing a suitcase and coming to the big, bad city. We’ve both connected over the rejections, the humiliations, the struggle, the reliance on one’s supportive family, etc.”

On the work front, Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus trailer just released. He also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt which is set to release next year on April 28, reports PinkVilla. 

