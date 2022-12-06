FIR lodged against Gill in Karachi for 'inciting' public against institution

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill addressing a press conference. — APP/File

Another FIR lodged against Gill for inciting public against army.

The case is registered at the Brigade Police Station in Karachi.

Gill holds ex-COAS responsible for Azam Swait's alleged torture.

KARACHI: A first information report (FIR) was registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill for inciting the public against a state institution in the metropolis — the latest in the series of cases lodged against him.

A citizen, Muhammad Saeed, lodged the FIR against the PTI leader at the Brigade Police Station in the metropolis.

As per the FIR, a copy of which is available with Geo News, Gill, during an address, held former chief of army staff General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa responsible for stripping and torturing PTI Senator Azam Swati in custody.

The complainant said that he was using his mobile when he watched a video featuring Gill, which was widely broadcasted by electronic media and went viral on social media.

"How is it possible that without [the former army chief's] instructions [...] Azam Swati was stripped naked and tortured," the FIR quoted Gill as saying.

By using these words, the PTI leader incited the general public against the former army chief and other military officers, said the plaintiff. Gill tried to harm the respect and reputation of the former army chief, read the FIR.