 
pakistan
Tuesday Dec 06 2022
By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

FIR lodged against Gill in Karachi for 'inciting' public against institution

By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Tuesday Dec 06, 2022

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill addressing a press conference. — APP/File
PTI leader Shahbaz Gill addressing a press conference. — APP/File
  • Another FIR lodged against Gill for inciting public against army.
  • The case is registered at the Brigade Police Station in Karachi. 
  • Gill holds ex-COAS responsible for Azam Swait's alleged torture.

KARACHI: A first information report (FIR) was registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill for inciting the public against a state institution in the metropolis — the latest in the series of cases lodged against him.

A citizen, Muhammad Saeed, lodged the FIR against the PTI leader at the Brigade Police Station in the metropolis.

As per the FIR, a copy of which is available with Geo News, Gill, during an address, held former chief of army staff General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa responsible for stripping and torturing PTI Senator Azam Swati in custody.

The complainant said that he was using his mobile when he watched a video featuring Gill, which was widely broadcasted by electronic media and went viral on social media.

"How is it possible that without [the former army chief's] instructions [...] Azam Swati was stripped naked and tortured," the FIR quoted Gill as saying.

By using these words, the PTI leader incited the general public against the former army chief and other military officers, said the plaintiff. Gill tried to harm the respect and reputation of the former army chief, read the FIR.

More From Pakistan:

FIR lodged against Arshad Sharif's murder on Supreme Court's orders

FIR lodged against Arshad Sharif's murder on Supreme Court's orders
Restriction on women’s prayers at Faisal Mosque draws president’s attention

Restriction on women’s prayers at Faisal Mosque draws president’s attention
Islamabad mall unsealed after shutdown for 'violating' building regulations

Islamabad mall unsealed after shutdown for 'violating' building regulations
Audio leaks case: LHC halts execution of FIA’s notice to Imran Khan

Audio leaks case: LHC halts execution of FIA’s notice to Imran Khan
Curbing smog: LHC asks govt to submit notification of 3-day closure of schools tomorrow

Curbing smog: LHC asks govt to submit notification of 3-day closure of schools tomorrow
BHC bars filing of new cases against PTI's Azam Swati

BHC bars filing of new cases against PTI's Azam Swati
SC asks high courts to quickly give verdict on PTI pleas filed against ECP's contempt notices

SC asks high courts to quickly give verdict on PTI pleas filed against ECP's contempt notices

Arshad Sharif murder: Supreme Court orders govt to submit fact-finding report, register FIR today

Arshad Sharif murder: Supreme Court orders govt to submit fact-finding report, register FIR today
Gen (retd) Bajwa should issue clarification on Parvez, Moonis' claims: minister

Gen (retd) Bajwa should issue clarification on Parvez, Moonis' claims: minister
ECP moves to remove Imran Khan as PTI chairman

ECP moves to remove Imran Khan as PTI chairman
Parvez Elahi’s statement on ‘collision course’ with PTI: Senator Ijaz Chauhdry

Parvez Elahi’s statement on ‘collision course’ with PTI: Senator Ijaz Chauhdry
Govt to hold elections if CM Elahi dissolves Punjab Assembly: Kaira

Govt to hold elections if CM Elahi dissolves Punjab Assembly: Kaira