PTI leader Shahbaz Gill’s name added to ECL

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Shahbaz Gill’s name has been added to the Exit Control List (ECL), sources privy to the matter told Geo News on Tuesday.

Officials, who had knowledge about the matter spoke to Geo News on the condition of anonymity, and shared that Gill’s name was added to the ECL after the federal cabinet’s approval.

The former special assistant to the prime minister’s name has been added to the exit list on the Islamabad administration’s request.

Gill has been facing sedition charges for inciting mutiny within the Pakistan Army through his remarks during a private TV channel show, but managed to secure bail by the IHC on September 15.

The federal government has approached the apex court cancellation of the bail.