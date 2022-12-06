Kajol to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan?: Deets inside

Kajol will be next seen in 'Salaam Venky'

Kajol, who is all set for the release of her upcoming film Salaam Venky, talks about her plans of reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan any time soon.

In an interview, she was asked if she plans on teaming up with the King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan to which Kajol replied: “As of now nothing. I don’t know. Maybe we should ask him, but as of now, nothing immediately.”

The two collaborated together in Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale that also featured Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon.

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor also praised her Fanaa co-star Aamir Khan for making himself this versatile in a long professional journey.

Kajol is currently gearing up for the release of her film Salaam Venky. The film is directed by Revathy and features Vishal Jethwa, Rahul Bose, Prakash Raj, Rajeev Khandelwal, Ahana Kumra in significant roles.

Salaam Venky is slated to release in theatres on December 9, 2022, reports IndiaToday.