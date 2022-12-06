Reese Witherspoon picks THIS ‘historical thriller’ book for December: Watch

Reese Witherspoon often picks one book a month for her book club, which she runs on social media.



This time, the Legally Blonde actress has recommended a crime book based on “true story” for the month of December, which she shared on Instagram.

The Sweet Home Alabama star reveals her love for “historical fiction” but this time “with a true crime element”.

In the caption, the Wild actress wrote, “The December @reesesbookclub pick is ‘The Marriage Portrait’ by Maggie O’Farrell.”

“I could not stop Googling all the details of this true story!” remarked Reese.

Elaborating on the plot line, the Cruel Intentions actress said, “It’s a fascinating, historical thriller about an Italian Duchess, who we learn at the very beginning of the book will die either by sickness...or by her husband’s hand. I can’t wait to hear what you think!”

Reese also took to Instagram Stories and mentioned about this book in which she added that she’s excited to introduce this book for this month.



Talking about the main character, the actress pointed out, “She really longs for more in her life. She’s 15 years old and she wants to be more than a good wife. And she finds solace in art and painting. And it might be the thing that saves her.”