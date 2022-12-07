Prince William and Kate Middleton leave royal fans disappointed

Royal fans were left disappointed when one of Queen Elizabeth’s closest companions, Lady Susan Hussey who worked at Buckingham Palace for over 60 years – stepped down suddenly after ‘racist’ remarks towards Sistah Space’s Ngozi Fulani.

The fact that Prince William and other members of the British royal family refused to defend her also angered their supporters.

Hundreds of royal fans and pro-monarchy experts condemned Nozgi Fulani for accusing Lady Susan, one of Prince William's godmothers, of racism.

It all happened when the Prince and Princess of Wales were visiting the United States.

As if it was not enough, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released the first trailer of their Netflix documentary to overshadow Prince William and Kate Middleton's US visit.

The trailers for the documentary suggest that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would target the royal family.

Royal fans have been demanding Prince William to give a shut up call to his brother since he started targeting the royal family after moving to the US.

Despite all this Prince William and Kate Middleton are still following the Instagram account of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle which they used as working royals.



