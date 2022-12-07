 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian shows Kanye West 'commitment', invited him to Saint's birthday

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 07, 2022

Kim Kardashian has left her rift with Kanye West aside to celebrate son, Saint's birthday.

The 41-year-old reality star reportedly invited Ye to her Hidden Hills estate on Monday to mark the occasion.

Aside from the rapper, Kim was also joined by mother Kris Jenner and sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian.

"His appearance at Kim's home last night truly speaks to Kim's commitment to keeping Kanye in their kids' lives," reports TMZ.

A day earlier, Kim also took Saint to his pals in L.A Rams game sans Ye.

More From Entertainment:

Piers Morgan introduces 'Meghan Markle award' for 'dry tears' on his show

Piers Morgan introduces 'Meghan Markle award' for 'dry tears' on his show
Britney Spears got 'very jealous' when Justin Timberlake started dating again

Britney Spears got 'very jealous' when Justin Timberlake started dating again
Nicola Peltz pays tribute to 'tears she cried' after Brooklyn Beckham wedding

Nicola Peltz pays tribute to 'tears she cried' after Brooklyn Beckham wedding
Britney Spears 'started crying' over 'pretty wild' fans intruding privacy: Pal

Britney Spears 'started crying' over 'pretty wild' fans intruding privacy: Pal
Prince William and Kate Middleton leave royal fans disappointed

Prince William and Kate Middleton leave royal fans disappointed

Prince Harry and Meghan's fans outnumbered by Kate and William's supporters

Prince Harry and Meghan's fans outnumbered by Kate and William's supporters

Things will start getting worse for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after December 9th?

Things will start getting worse for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after December 9th?

'Avatar' sequel finally premieres 13 years after original

'Avatar' sequel finally premieres 13 years after original
Prince Harry and UK newspaper publisher agree pause of libel case

Prince Harry and UK newspaper publisher agree pause of libel case
'Prince William will make statement on Meghan and Harry's Netflix documentary'

'Prince William will make statement on Meghan and Harry's Netflix documentary'
Georgina Rodriguez serves a killer look in orange sports coat

Georgina Rodriguez serves a killer look in orange sports coat
Selena Gomez addresses her new music on Jimmy Fallon Show: ‘ready to have fun’

Selena Gomez addresses her new music on Jimmy Fallon Show: ‘ready to have fun’