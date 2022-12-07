Britney Spears got 'very jealous' when Justin Timberlake started dating again

Britney Spears felt jealous of ex-Justin Timberlake's new girlfriend after their ugly breakup, says pal.

The pop star harboured feels of contempt towards All Saints star Nicole Appleton after she was snapped with Justin.



Friend Julianna Kaye tells Mirror: "I knew they had some issues. She had her questions about who he was with because stuff would be out in the press. They were very famous. So he'd be out with some girl from All Saints and she'd get very jealous, you know what I'm saying?”

Justin then went onto release song Cry Me A River in a cryptic diss to Britney, who allegedly cheated on him in 2002.



Speaking of the track, Julianne added of Britney: "She was very, very, very upset (about the video). Very hurt."



"I think the way he handled it was wrong because she was very hurt by that. It was his way of telling the world his side of the story, which isn't fair because there's two sides to every story."