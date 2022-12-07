 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears got 'very jealous' when Justin Timberlake started dating again

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 07, 2022

Britney Spears felt jealous of ex-Justin Timberlake's new girlfriend after their ugly breakup, says pal. 

The pop star harboured feels of contempt towards All Saints star Nicole Appleton after she was snapped with Justin.

Friend Julianna Kaye tells Mirror: "I knew they had some issues. She had her questions about who he was with because stuff would be out in the press. They were very famous. So he'd be out with some girl from All Saints and she'd get very jealous, you know what I'm saying?”

Justin then went onto release song Cry Me A River in a cryptic diss to Britney, who allegedly cheated on him in 2002.

Speaking of the track, Julianne added of Britney: "She was very, very, very upset (about the video). Very hurt."

"I think the way he handled it was wrong because she was very hurt by that. It was his way of telling the world his side of the story, which isn't fair because there's two sides to every story."

More From Entertainment:

Princess Diana was 'lucky' to be on 'receiving end' of 'playboy' Dodi Al Fayed love

Princess Diana was 'lucky' to be on 'receiving end' of 'playboy' Dodi Al Fayed love
Piers Morgan introduces 'Meghan Markle award' for 'dry tears' on his show

Piers Morgan introduces 'Meghan Markle award' for 'dry tears' on his show
Nicola Peltz pays tribute to 'tears she cried' after Brooklyn Beckham wedding

Nicola Peltz pays tribute to 'tears she cried' after Brooklyn Beckham wedding
Kim Kardashian shows Kanye West 'commitment', invited him to Saint's birthday

Kim Kardashian shows Kanye West 'commitment', invited him to Saint's birthday
Britney Spears 'started crying' over 'pretty wild' fans intruding privacy: Pal

Britney Spears 'started crying' over 'pretty wild' fans intruding privacy: Pal
Prince William and Kate Middleton leave royal fans disappointed

Prince William and Kate Middleton leave royal fans disappointed

Prince Harry and Meghan's fans outnumbered by Kate and William's supporters

Prince Harry and Meghan's fans outnumbered by Kate and William's supporters

Things will start getting worse for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after December 9th?

Things will start getting worse for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after December 9th?

'Avatar' sequel finally premieres 13 years after original

'Avatar' sequel finally premieres 13 years after original
Prince Harry and UK newspaper publisher agree pause of libel case

Prince Harry and UK newspaper publisher agree pause of libel case
'Prince William will make statement on Meghan and Harry's Netflix documentary'

'Prince William will make statement on Meghan and Harry's Netflix documentary'
Georgina Rodriguez serves a killer look in orange sports coat

Georgina Rodriguez serves a killer look in orange sports coat