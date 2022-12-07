Meghan Markle opens up about ‘suicidal thoughts’ at landmark award win

Meghan Markle on Tuesday, opened up about struggling with suicidal thoughts at the Ripple of Hope awards

Meghan Markle on Tuesday, December 6, accepted a landmark humanitarian award, and revealed to the crowd that she had struggled with ‘suicidal thoughts’ and that she doesn’t want anyone to ‘feel alone’.

The Duchess of Sussex attended the Ripple of Hope Awards with husband Prince Harry Tuesday night, and was asked how difficult it was for her to open up about her mental health struggles earlier during her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

Meghan, 41, said: “It wasn’t an easy decision to make, as you can imagine… I don’t want anyone to feel alone.”

She then added: “And when you’ve been through anything that’s challenging, and everyone, especially in the past few years with lockdown and COVID, that spike in numbers of people having an experience they might not be voicing. We all need to, when we can, if we feel brave enough, to just speak honestly about your own experience.”

“It gives other people space and the courage to do the same, but more than that to really feel like you’re not alone, because I think that is often what can be the largest hindrance when you feel that way, you don’t see a way out,” Meghan further stated.

The Duchess went on: “But ultimately, if you feel like there’s someone else that has a lived experience. they’ve gotten to the other side, and gave example of resilience, an example of ‘there is a happy ending’, I think that’s what most people are probably seeking out in those moments.”

“And that’s why I made the decision to just say ‘if my experience can help someone else not feel the same way or to know that there’s hope then it’s worth every second of whatever comes with it,” concluded Meghan.