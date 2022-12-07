 
pakistan
Wednesday Dec 07 2022
By
Ahmed Subhan
|
Maryam Nawaz

SC rejects JIT formed to probe Arshad Sharif murder, orders formation of new body

By
Ahmed Subhan
|
Maryam Nawaz

Wednesday Dec 07, 2022

A board outside the Supreme Court of Pakistan. — Reuters/File
A board outside the Supreme Court of Pakistan. — Reuters/File

ISLAMABAD: Hours after the government established a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe Arshad Sharif’s murder, the Supreme Court rejected it and asked a new one be formed.

“Federal government should immediately form a new investigation team. The court wants an independent team to investigate the issue,” remarked Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial as the Supreme Court resumed the hearing of the suo motu case of Sharif’s murder.

Earlier today, the government had formed a five-member JIT to probe Sharif’s murder following the registration of the first information report on the court’s order.

The IG Islamabad constituted the JIT today to investigate Arshad Sharif's murder and named DIG headquarters as its chairman.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.

