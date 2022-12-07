Startling details in Arshad Sharif's fact-finding report

Pakistani investigators examine the car in which senior journalist Arshad Sharif was killed in a shooting near Kenya's capital Nairobi. —Jang/Geo Exclusive.

A fact-finding committee, established by the government, to probe and ascertain facts regarding the murder of journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya has hinted involvement of foreign hands in the “premeditated” murder of the senior media person.

Sharif was shot dead in the African country on October 23 under mysterious circumstances by the police.

The local authorities claimed that the journalist was killed in mistaken identity after which Kenya's Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) launched an investigation, the report of which has not been released yet.

The fact-finding team manned by Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Athar Waheed and Intelligence Bureau’s (IB) Omar Shahid Hamid, travelled to Kenya to collect information into the incident.

The report has been submitted to the Supreme Court during the suo moto proceedings of the case.

According to the fact-finding team's report, the statements of Khurram Ahmed — one of the key suspects in the case, who was driving Arshad Sharif when the incident took place —are full of contradictions while the Kenyan police did not provide any assistance in the investigation.

Waqar Ahmed — Khurram’s brother — who was hosting Sharif in Kenya, has also been named in the report.

The report states that Sharif was issued a UAE visa on June 20, 2022, which was valid till August 18, 2022.

The slain journalist had applied for an extension on his visa as it was expiring in 20 days; however, the visa application was rejected on October 12, 2022.

