Meghan Markle, Prince Harry announce new collaboration amid docuseries controversy

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Archewell foundation has announced partnership with Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights to celebrate women who are human rights defenders.



The partnership was confirmed by Meghan and Harry’s friend and royal expert Omid Scobie on Twitter.

Sharing the joint statement, the royal expert said, “The Archewell Foundation Award will recognize students who have used film to highlight a woman who has uplifted her community.”

As per the statement, Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights (RFKHR) held its annual Ripple of Hope Gala which honored exemplary leaders.

During the Gala, RFKHR and Archewell Foundation (AWF), a nonprofit organization founded by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the new collaboration.

Together, the organizations will launch a new category in RFKHR's annual Speak Truth to Power video competition to give participating students the opportunity to create videos showcasing women who are human rights defenders.

Bringing together students, educators, and human rights defenders, this year's Speak Truth to Power competition, which runs until April 2023, will include the first-ever Archewell Foundation Award for Gender Equity in Student Film.

The Archewell Foundation Award will recognize students who have harnessed the power of visual storytelling to highlight a woman who has uplifted her community and in doing so, changed the course of history for women everywhere.