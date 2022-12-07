Kim Kardashian daughter gushes over her mum in new TikTok video

FileFootage

Kim Kardashian garnered love and praise from her daughter North West in a fun-filled TikTok video on Tuesday.



The mother-daughter duo used a popular filter in which their faces were warped as they lip sync to an audio clip saying: “The first time I saw you my heart fell in love with you!”

The nine-year-old North West can be heard asking: “Do you know what happened to my heart?” at the beginning of the video.

To which Kim replied: “What happened to your heart?”

The clip included the sound from an old viral video in which a young child showers love over her parents.

The Skims mogul rocked a black hoodie while North donned a black hooded sweatshirt with the SpaceX logo printed on one side of the front.

Kim and North’s firstborn wore a plaid blue, black and white shirt under the hoodie.