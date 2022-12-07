Google Top Trending Searches: The Legend of Maula Jatt is still going strong!

The Legend of Maula Jatt is among top Google searches

2022 was a great year for Pakistani Cinema. The revival of Pakistani films has picked up its pace hence making it a fruitful year for the cinema.

The Legend of Maula Jatt became talk of town ever since the announcement regarding its release surfaced.

As the year approaches its end, as per Google Top Trending Searches, The Legend of Maula Jatt was evidently among the top searches. The film stole the show ever since it was released and people just couldn’t stop talking about the immaculate cinematography. The star cast assembled by Bilal Lashari has come together to give audience a good time and it shows.

Other than TLOMJ, Hollywood films like Black Adam, Thor Love and Thunder, Doctor Strange and House of the Dragon. These shows consistently trended among social media and audience was curious to know more about them always.

TLOMJ is currently showing in England.