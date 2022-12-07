 
Showbiz
Wednesday Dec 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Google Top Trending Searches: The Legend of Maula Jatt is still going strong!

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 07, 2022

The Legend of Maula Jatt is among top Google searches
The Legend of Maula Jatt is among top Google searches 

2022 was a great year for Pakistani Cinema. The revival of Pakistani films has picked up its pace hence making it a fruitful year for the cinema.  

The Legend of Maula Jatt became talk of town ever since the announcement regarding its release surfaced.

As the year approaches its end, as per Google Top Trending Searches, The Legend of Maula Jatt was evidently among the top searches. The film stole the show ever since it was released and people just couldn’t stop talking about the immaculate cinematography. The star cast assembled by Bilal Lashari has come together to give audience a good time and it shows.

Other than TLOMJ, Hollywood films like Black Adam, Thor Love and Thunder, Doctor Strange and House of the Dragon. These shows consistently trended among social media and audience was curious to know more about them always.

TLOMJ is currently showing in England. 

More From Showbiz:

Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapoor to star in Anurag Basu's 'Metro in Dino'

Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapoor to star in Anurag Basu's 'Metro in Dino'
Alia Bhatt on 'Gangubai' character: 'Very similar to my personality'

Alia Bhatt on 'Gangubai' character: 'Very similar to my personality'
Abhishek Banerjee says Akshay Kumar was his favorite childhood hero

Abhishek Banerjee says Akshay Kumar was his favorite childhood hero
Ranveer Singh says his wife Deepika loves playing homemaker

Ranveer Singh says his wife Deepika loves playing homemaker
Aamir Khan recalls the initial times after getting stardom

Aamir Khan recalls the initial times after getting stardom

Farhan Akhtar thinks not everyone can like his voice and that's okay

Farhan Akhtar thinks not everyone can like his voice and that's okay
Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal dance like there is no tomorrow in Kya Baat Hai 2.0

Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal dance like there is no tomorrow in Kya Baat Hai 2.0
Prajakta Koli reveals Karan Johar gifted her a Gucci ring

Prajakta Koli reveals Karan Johar gifted her a Gucci ring

Ranveer Singh reveals he almost 'gave up' on acting

Ranveer Singh reveals he almost 'gave up' on acting
Ranveer Singh says he connected Deepika Padukone over rejections, struggles

Ranveer Singh says he connected Deepika Padukone over rejections, struggles
Shweta Bachchan gets emotional at Abhishek Bachchan's post for Navya Naveli Nanda

Shweta Bachchan gets emotional at Abhishek Bachchan's post for Navya Naveli Nanda
Ajay Devgn is ‘looking forward’ to seeing Akshay Kumar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Ajay Devgn is ‘looking forward’ to seeing Akshay Kumar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj