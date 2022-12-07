 
Showbiz
Wednesday Dec 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's 'Current Laga Re' to release on THIS date

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 07, 2022

Current Laga Re is the first song to release from Rohit Shettys directorial film Cirkus
'Current Laga Re' is the first song to release from Rohit Shetty's directorial film 'Cirkus'

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are all set to enthrall dance with their upcoming dance song Current Laga Re, song to release tomorrow; December 8, 2022.

The teaser has created a buzz on the internet and the fans are eager to listen to the full song.

Taking it to the Instagram, Deepika shared the teaser and wrote: “Now… that’s one hell of a compliment.”

Meanwhile, Ranveer also posted the teaser of the electrifying item number and also released the date of the song: “Current Laga Re!!! Song drops Tomorrow.”

Singh could be seen wearing a black-coloured outfit in the song while Padukone wore a traditional pink coloured dress with a heavy necklace.

Song Current Laga Re is the upcoming song from the film Cirkus, directed by Rohit Shetty which is set to release on December 23, 2022.

Cirkus features actors Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hedge, Johnny Liver, Varun Sharma and many more. 

More From Showbiz:

Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapoor to star in Anurag Basu's 'Metro in Dino'

Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapoor to star in Anurag Basu's 'Metro in Dino'
Google Top Trending Searches: The Legend of Maula Jatt is still going strong!

Google Top Trending Searches: The Legend of Maula Jatt is still going strong!
Alia Bhatt on 'Gangubai' character: 'Very similar to my personality'

Alia Bhatt on 'Gangubai' character: 'Very similar to my personality'
Abhishek Banerjee says Akshay Kumar was his favorite childhood hero

Abhishek Banerjee says Akshay Kumar was his favorite childhood hero
Ranveer Singh says his wife Deepika loves playing homemaker

Ranveer Singh says his wife Deepika loves playing homemaker
Aamir Khan recalls the initial times after getting stardom

Aamir Khan recalls the initial times after getting stardom

Farhan Akhtar thinks not everyone can like his voice and that's okay

Farhan Akhtar thinks not everyone can like his voice and that's okay
Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal dance like there is no tomorrow in Kya Baat Hai 2.0

Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal dance like there is no tomorrow in Kya Baat Hai 2.0
Prajakta Koli reveals Karan Johar gifted her a Gucci ring

Prajakta Koli reveals Karan Johar gifted her a Gucci ring

Ranveer Singh reveals he almost 'gave up' on acting

Ranveer Singh reveals he almost 'gave up' on acting
Ranveer Singh says he connected Deepika Padukone over rejections, struggles

Ranveer Singh says he connected Deepika Padukone over rejections, struggles
Shweta Bachchan gets emotional at Abhishek Bachchan's post for Navya Naveli Nanda

Shweta Bachchan gets emotional at Abhishek Bachchan's post for Navya Naveli Nanda