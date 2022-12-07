 
Showbiz
Shah Rukh Khan to visit son Aryan Khan's film set only on one condition

Aryan Khan has wrapped up his debut script with father SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who just completed writing his debut script, has been given a condition on which his father will be visiting his film set.

Aryan announced the news of the completion of his script yesterday via instagram. As soon as he shared the announcement, SRK, firstly, praised him, wrote: “Wow…. thinking…. Believing…. Dreaming done, now onto dare…. Wish u the best for the first one. It’s always special.” To which he replied: “Thank you! Looking forward to your surprise visits on set haha.”

King Khan replied and placed a condition, said: “Than better keep afternoon shifts!! No early mornings.” Aryan wrote: “Of course… only night shoots.”

Khan has wrapped up his debut script for Red Chillies Entertainment which is going to be a web series and is expected to release in 2023. He shared the news through social media, wrote: “Wrapped with the writing… can’t wait to say action.”

As per IndiaToday, Aryan Khan will be the showrunner and as well as the director of the upcoming show. 

