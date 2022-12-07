Prince Harry was heartbroken over snub from Queen Elizabeth II

Prince Harry was devastated after the Queen Elizabeth II reportedly snubbed him over his request for a snap with Lilibet.

The Duke of Sussex allegedly hurt his grandmother by asking for a photo with his and Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet. The late monarch 'had a bloodshot eye' on Harry's request to get a photo with Lilibet.



She reportedly refused Harry's request as she feared the move might create controversy in future, according to a royal expert.

Royal expert Camilla Tominey wrote in the Telegraph that the Queen "refused their request" to have photographs taken with Archie and Lililbet, saying she had a bloodshot eye.



"Harry was 'persistent', according to those party to the meeting, expressing a desire to get an official snap of the two together at some point in the future. But of course, it was never to be. She died three months later," Tominey wrote.

Queen Elizabeth met her 11th great-grandchild and namesake Lilibet for the first time when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex brought their children to the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

