Meghan Markle opens up on new award, thanks Archetype podcast listeners

Meghan Markle has thanked listeners and voters after winning a People's Choice Award just hours before the release of her and Harry's Netflix show.

Prince Harry's wife's Archetypes podcast, produced as part of an £18million deal with Spotify, has been named the Pop Podcast of 2022 at the People’s Choice Awards.

The Duchess of Sussex, in a statement, said: 'Thank you to all the supporters and fans of Archetypes who voted for us for this special People's Choice Award."

She continued: 'I loved digging my hands into the process, sitting up late at night in bed, working on the writing and creative. And I loved digging deep into meaningful conversation with my diverse and inspiring guests, laughing and learning with them, and with each of you listening."

Lilibet and Archie's mom gave special thanks to Terry Wood who was her right hand in this special project, along with Catherine, Rebecca, Andy, Matt, and the wider team who all worked hard to make each moment resonate.

Meghan Markle concluded: "Above all, huge thanks to each of you who voted. Your support means the world."

