Pak vs Eng: Ben Stokes calls for even more 'risk-taking' approach in Multan Test





Cricket - Third Test - England Practice - The Oval, London, Britain - September 7, 2022 England head coach Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes during practice Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Multan Test could be shortened to only 300-350 overs, predicts England skipper.

Mark Wood fit to play second test, says Ben Stokes

'Will have to take more risks in Multan'

England Test captain Ben Stokes has said that they will have to adopt an even more risk-taking approach in the Multan Test to make it result-oriented, citing the delayed start and early closure of play in the second match due to fog in the morning and bad light in the evening.

The English all-rounder said that it is possible that only 300-350 overs are bowled in the Multan Test starting December 9. He added that they will have to take even more risks if days are shortened.

The visitors had surprised the home team when they boldly declared their second innings in the Rawalpindi match to extract a result on a flat pitch as the match was heading for a draw.

While sharing the changes in playing XI, Stokes said that pacer Mark Wood is fit to play the next game, however, Ben Foakes' inclusion is still not guaranteed.

The English captain added that having a fast bowler like Mark Wood, who can clock at 150+ kph, is always a bonus.



England's thumping victory in the Rawalpindi Test

The English team pulled off a stunning 74-run victory over Pakistan in the first Test on Monday, claiming the final wicket in rapidly fading light to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The visitors amassed 657 in their first innings and declared their second on 264-7, setting Pakistan an improbable victory target of 343 on a docile track in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan fought gamely and reached 268 before being dismissed in an absorbing final session, Saud Shakeel top-scoring for the hosts with 76.

Stokes, at the presentation ceremony after the game, said that "It's a great place to be, and I think it's up there with one of England's greatest away Test match wins."

"Jimmy Anderson said he was feeling very emotional trying to keep himself together.

The second Test will be played in Multan from December 9 to December 13 and the third Test will be played in Karachi from December 17 to December 21.

Haris Rauf ruled out

Moreover, fast-bowler Mohammad Abbas is likely to replace pacer Haris Rauf in the Test series against England after he was ruled for the remainder of the matches following a grade-II strain in the right quad.

The right-arm pacer suffered an injury after he rolled over the ball while fielding on the first day of the match on Thursday. He then underwent Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) at the hospital on Friday.

The pacer's unavailability will add to Pakistan's woes in the remaining two matches as star bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi was already ruled out of the series due to fitness issues, leaving the bowling attack vulnerable.

