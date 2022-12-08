Dr Saif-ur-Rehman's name finalised for Karachi administrator: sources

Thursday Dec 08, 2022
The Sindh government has finalised MQM-P nominated Dr Saif-ur-Rehman's name as the new Karachi administrator, sources told Geo News.
Dr Saif is currently serving as the Principle Secretary to Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori.
MQM-P had recommended party leader Abdul Waseem in case a political administrator is to be appointed as the new KMC chief while Dr Saif-Ur-Rehman's name was shortlisted if a government officer is picked for the top slot.
On December 2, Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said an MQM-P nominee will be appointed to the KMC office in a day or two.
"We had already discussed with MQM-P that whomever they name would become the next administrator," the minister — flanked by PPP and MQM-P leaders — told journalists.
The development came after a PPP delegation met MQM-P leaders at the party's Bahadurbad office, where the discussion regarding the Senate elections came under discussion.
The sources said that MQM-P has also finalised its recommendations for DMC administrators in three districts. Shakeel Ahmed's name has been forwarded for administrator District East, Shareef Khan for District Central, and Furqan Ateeb for District Korangi.
The names were shortlisted during MQM-P Raabta Committee's consultative session with Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori on Wednesday.
DMC East administrator would be changed in the first phase, sources said.
The PPP had agreed to give more space to the MQM-P in the Karachi's administrative setup as part of a deal to vote against the Imran Khan government when the opposition parties were planning to vote him out.
Since then, both sides have held several rounds of talks to solve the issue but no progress was made, forcing the MQM-P to take up the matter with PM Shehbaz Sharif who promised to address their grievances.
In March, the two parties signed an agreement to develop a "long-term partnership to ensure harmony amongst people; to promote social justice, and to secure the economic well-being of the people of Sindh, especially of those who are left behind for various reasons".
According to the text of the signed document, the Supreme Court's decision regarding the local government shall be implemented in letter and spirit within one month with the mutual agreement of PPP and MQM-P.