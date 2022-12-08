Dr Saif-ur-Rehman's name finalised for Karachi administrator: sources

The Sindh government has finalised MQM-P nominated Dr Saif-ur-Rehman's name as the new Karachi administrator, sources told Geo News.



Dr Saif is currently serving as the Principle Secretary to Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori. MQM-P had recommended party leader Abdul Waseem in case a political administrator is to be appointed as the new KMC chief while Dr Saif-Ur-Rehman's name was shortlisted if a government officer is picked for the top slot. On December 2, Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said an MQM-P nominee will be appointed to the KMC office in a day or two.

"We had already discussed with MQM-P that whomever they name would become the next administrator," the minister — flanked by PPP and MQM-P leaders — told journalists.

The development came after a PPP delegation met MQM-P leaders at the party's Bahadurbad office, where the discussion regarding the Senate elections came under discussion.

Three DMC administrators' names finalised

The sources said that MQM-P has also finalised its recommendations for DMC administrators in three districts. Shakeel Ahmed's name has been forwarded for administrator District East, Shareef Khan for District Central, and Furqan Ateeb for District Korangi.

The names were shortlisted during MQM-P Raabta Committee's consultative session with Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori on Wednesday.

