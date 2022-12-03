 
pakistan
Saturday Dec 03 2022
Senate election: MQM-P withdraws in favour of PPP candidate

Saturday Dec 03, 2022

Nasir Shah meets Wasim Akhtar at the latters headquarters in Karachi. -Twitter
  • Withdrawal should not be misunderstood as some kind of deal: minister
  • Senate seat was vacated after Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar's resignation
  • Move will lead to help PPP candidate to be elected unopposed

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Nasir Hussain Shah said on Saturday that the MQM-P has withdrawn their candidature from the election for the vacant senate seat, in favour of PPP candidate Waqar Mehdi, allowing him to be elected unopposed.

The withdrawal should not be misconstrued as some kind of a deal between the PPP and MQM-P, Nasir added.

The senate seat was vacated after PPP's Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar resigned.

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar's resignation

Last month, the ex-senator announced his resignation in a statement on Twitter, saying he a senior party leader told him that the PPP leadership wasn’t happy with his political positions and wanted his resignation.

"I gladly agreed to resign."

He said, "As a political worker, I cherish my right to express my opinions on matters of public interest. Thankful to the party leadership for giving me the senate seat from Sindh. Differences aside, It’s been a wonderful journey with them and wish them the best," he had added.

Sources had told Geo News that PPP Senator Farooq H Naik informed Khokhar about the party's reservations.

