Thursday Dec 08 2022
Rana Javaid

Sindh govt announces winter vacation for schools

Rana Javaid

Thursday Dec 08, 2022

Students wearing face masks in their class. — Reuters/File
  • Educational activities to remain suspended for 12 days in Sindh.
  • Decision applies to all public, private schools, colleges.
  • Approval granted by CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah.

KARACHI: The government of Sindh Thursday announced the winter vacation schedule for schools and colleges across the province.

According to an official notification, the educational institutions of Sindh will observe winter vacation from December 21 to 31.

The announcement was made after Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah approved the steering committee's decision, and it would be applicable to all private and public educational institutions.

All the schools and colleges of the province will resume educational activities from January 2, 2023.

Meanwhile in Lahore

The schools and offices in Lahore will remain closed for additional two days — Friday and Saturday — weekly due to the worsening smog situation in the city, according to notifications issued by the Punjab government on Wednesday.

The step was taken on the orders of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

The notification, issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), stated that the staff may continue to work from home. The order will remain effective till January 15, 2023.

"All private offices being operated by companies, private sector entities and other individuals, within the territorial limits of Lahore Metropolitan Corporation, shall remain closed on every Friday, and Saturday, with effect from 07.12.2022 until 15.01.2023. However, their staff may work from home," stated the PDMA notification.

LHC order

A day earlier, the Lahore High Court sought a notification from the Punjab government tomorrow (Wednesday) for the closure of schools for three days weekly.

