 
Showbiz
Thursday Dec 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Manoj Bajpayee's mother Geeta Devi dies

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 08, 2022

Manoj Bajpayee was last seen in The Family Man
Manoj Bajpayee was last seen in 'The Family Man'

Gangs of Wasseypur actor Manoj Bajpayee’s mother Geeta Devi has passed away today at the age of 80.

As per the sources, the actor’s mother was admitted to the Pushpanjali Medical Centre and Max Superspeciality Hospital Delhi a week ago and was undergoing treatment.

So far, the exact cause of her death has not been disclosed but reportedly she was not well since the past 20 days.

Bajpayee’s publicist announced the sad news through an official statement, said: “Geeta Devi was 80 years old and she was not well for the past 20 days. Geeta Devi passed away today at 8:30 am. She died in Max Pushpanjali Hospital. Geeta Devi was Manoj Bajpayee’s pillar of strength. She is survived by three sons and three daughters.”

According to the reports, Devi’s health condition was improving a few days back, but last night, her condition deteriorated and she passed away in the morning.

The Family Man actor lost his father last year in October.

On the work front, Manoj Bajpayee will be starring in film Gulmohar alongside Sharmila Tagore. He further has an investigative thriller Dispatch directed by Kanu Behl in the pipeline, reports PinkVilla.

More From Showbiz:

Dharmendra celebrates his 87th birthday with family and fans

Dharmendra celebrates his 87th birthday with family and fans
Hema Malini pens heartfelt note for Dharmendra's 87th birthday

Hema Malini pens heartfelt note for Dharmendra's 87th birthday
Shae Gill shines as ambassador for Spotify EQUAL

Shae Gill shines as ambassador for Spotify EQUAL

Junaid Jamshed remembered on his 6th death anniversary

Junaid Jamshed remembered on his 6th death anniversary

Feroze Khan isn't 'financially stable' to pay children's maintenance

Feroze Khan isn't 'financially stable' to pay children's maintenance
Shah Rukh Khan's new still from 'Pathaan' released by 'YRF'

Shah Rukh Khan's new still from 'Pathaan' released by 'YRF'
Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani finalize their wedding venue

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani finalize their wedding venue
Neena Gupta says one has to be 'besharam' to get opportunities

Neena Gupta says one has to be 'besharam' to get opportunities
Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' drops further at the box office on Day 12

Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' drops further at the box office on Day 12
Ayushmann Khurrana's 'An Action Hero' fails to pick up at the box office on Day 5

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'An Action Hero' fails to pick up at the box office on Day 5
Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' inches away from INR 200 crore mark

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' inches away from INR 200 crore mark
Katrina Kaif shares breathtaking picture from hills ahead of first wedding anniversary

Katrina Kaif shares breathtaking picture from hills ahead of first wedding anniversary