Mahira Khan looks ethereal at Red Sea International Film Festival

Mahira Khan was serving looks at Red Sea Film Festival

Mahira Khan was invited at International Red Sea Film Festival and dressed up in blue, she stole the spotlight like she always does.

In a clip shared by Galaxy Lollywood, Mahira is seen flexing her hair and waving in the camera with the magical laugh she has. Her hair are slightly wavy and lighter makeup completes her look.





Mahira was last seen as Makho Jatni in The Legend of Maula Jatt where she displayed some of the best acting skills. She was thrilled by the audience response to her acting.

The Legend of Maula Jatt has crossed 100 Crores and the film is still going strong. It is currently showing in England and receiving a great response.