Thursday Dec 08 2022
Karan Johar wishes 'Megastar' Dharmendra on his 87th birthday

Thursday Dec 08, 2022

Karan Johar sent heartwarming birthday wishes to Dharmendra who turned 87 years old on 8.12.2022.

Turning to his Instagram account, Karan wrote, "Happy Birthday to a megastar with the kindest heart and the warmest aura… it's been an honour, pleasure and privilege to direct you Dharamji…. @aapkadharam … you are a blessing to our film #rockyaurranikipremkahani."

In the first photo, Dharmendra wore a maroon sweater and a scarf as he smiled while standing in a room.

Dharmendra will be next seen in Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani which is directed by KJo himself.

The film also features Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

