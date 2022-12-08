Malaika Arora takes a dig on people for criticizing her relationship with Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora spoke about her relationship with Arjun Kapoor on her show Moving in with 'Malaika'

Recently, Malaika Arora finally spoke up about the criticism she has been facing for her relationship with Arjun Kapoor on her show Moving in with Malaika.

People have been criticizing her since day one for dating a man younger than him. She added: “And unfortunately not only am I old, I am also dating a younger man. I mean I have guts. I mean I am ruining his life, right? Just a PSA for everyone, I am not ruining his life.”

“It’s not like he was going to school and he couldn’t focus on studies and I told him to come with me. I mean, every time we are on a date, it’s not like he is bunking classes. I didn’t catch him on the street while he was catching Pokémon. “

As per IndianExpress, Arora further added: “He is a goddam grown up man. Mard hai who. We are two consenting adults. If an older man dates a younger girl, he is a player. But if an older woman dates a younger man, she is a cougar. This is not fair,”

Malaika and Arjun are dating for a while now and the duo seems to be happy with each other.