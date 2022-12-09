Prince Harry gets 'fidgety' as 'confident' Meghan spills first date: Body Language Expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle body languages from episode one of their documentary is laid bare by an expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who flirtatiously talk about their first date night in London, are indicating different emotions, says body language expert Darren Stanton.

Harry was seemingly uncomfortable as he discusses the topic and “has the urge to shy away from it.”



“When we think about a memory the unconscious mind believes we are reliving it, so, therefore, evokes all of the emotion that the person felt in that memory,” Stanton shared.

“Even though Meghan and Harry are in the present day speaking about their first date, the unconscious mind of Harry is triggering all of those past feelings and that is why we saw him go red and become fidgety,” he added.

Markle, on the contrary, was “the most confident.”

“In terms of body language in this particular clip, Harry comes across as jittery and quite nervous, however, Meghan is completely calm and controlled,” Stanton said. “Let’s not forget that she is very used to doing pieces on camera through her acting career. She knows how to perform to her best.

“In this particular clip, she is definitely the most confident person due to the fact that her body language conveys composure,” he noted.