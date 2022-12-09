 
Friday Dec 09 2022
Prince Harry addresses ‘Harry the Nazi’ uniform debacle: ‘I was biased’

Friday Dec 09, 2022

Prince Harry has finally broken his silence over one of the ‘biggest mistakes’ of his entire life.

The Duke made his admissions in the new Netflix docuseries titled Harry & Meghan.

While recalling the ‘shameful’ moment that “was one of the biggest mistakes of my life” Prince Harry explained, “I felt so ashamed afterwards. All I wanted to do was make it right.”

At one point, he also “sat down and spoke to the chief rabbi in London, which had a profound impact on me. I went to Berlin and spoke to a Holocaust survivor,” as well.

“I could have just ignored it and got on and probably made the same mistakes over and over again in my life, but I learned.”

During the course of his chat, Prince Harry also referenced the topic of racism and claimed, “In this family, sometimes you're part of the problem rather than part of the solution.”

He also stacked everything to an ‘unconscious bias’ and added, “The thing with unconscious bias is it's actually no one's fault. “But once it's been pointed out or identified within yourself, you then need to make it right. It’s education and awareness. And it's a constant. It's a constant work in progress for everybody, including me.”

