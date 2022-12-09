 
entertainment
Friday Dec 09 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles no longer trusts Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, bans them from Christmas at Sandringham

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 09, 2022

King Charles no longer trusts Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, bans them from Christmas at Sandringham

King Charles has reportedly banned Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from Christmas at Sandringham as the royal couple have allegedly left the monarch very angry with the release of their Netflix docuseries.

The Life & Style magazine, per IBT, citing a royal source reported the monarch no longer wants the Duke and Duchess of Sussex over for Christmas at Sandringham.

King Charles had initially extended an invitation to the couple for reunion at Christmas dinner before Netflix trailer.

The report, citing an insider, claimed: "Needless to say, they (Sussexes) are no longer welcome."

The King allegedly no longer trusts Meghan and Harry to keep private family conversations over Christmas dinner from leaking to the press.

The first part of the documentary was released on Thursday.

