 
entertainment
Friday Dec 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton cradles baby bump in Boston: report

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 09, 2022

File Footage

Reports have started circulating that allege Kate Middleton may be nearly three months pregnant with her fourth baby.

This insight has been brought to light by eagle eyed observers who note the way Kate cradled her stomach during the entire event.

Kate Middleton cradles baby bump in Boston: report

Taking to Twitter, this collection of fans have sparked speculations and believe “I think there is another baby on the way.”

Some even posed questions to others on the platform, noting how “Is it me or has Kate got a bit of a pregnancy bump there?”

This is not the first time Kate has been photographed cradling her alleged baby bump either.

Kate Middleton in visit to Wales
Kate Middleton in visit to Wales

She was previously papped doing the same, just last November in Wales.

An inside source close to the Palace also addressed the entire situation and fanned the flames, stating, “Kate appears to be showing a little bump, and she's smiling a lot and touching her tummy.”

Given the three-month mark speculation, it would appear the Duchess conceived back in May of June. This theory holds true for many royal watchers since, “it's no secret she and William have been trying for another,” per Newsnow

