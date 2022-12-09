 
Showbiz
Friday Dec 09 2022
Shehnaaz gill to enter 'Bigg Boss 16' as special guest

Friday Dec 09, 2022

Shehnaaz Gill has collaborated with rapper MC Square for song 'Ghani Syaani'

Actress Shehnaaz Gill, who rose to fame from the season 13 of Bigg Boss, is all set to appear in the next episode of the latest season of the show.

Taking it to her Instagram account, the actress shared a glamorous picture of her wearing a shimmery dark blue dress, which had a frill at the bottom, along with the pair of pink heels and a high ponytail.

She posted her picture with a caption that read: “#GhaniSyaani fever on #BiggBoss16.”

Gill has basically collaborated with rapper MC Square for song Ghani Syaani. Therefore, the two will be appearing in the next weekend’s episode of Bigg Boss 16 together for the promotion of their song.

Shehnaaz, a few days back, also dropped the teaser of the song for her fans and informed them that the sing has been released on YouTube.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill will be next seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Salman Khan. She also has some other films in the pipeline, reports IndiaToday.

