Brooklyn Beckham honours dad David with sweet tribute amid family feud

File Footage

Brooklyn Beckham paid a sweet tribute to his father David Beckham as he got his middle name tattooed to his arm.

The aspiring chef flaunted his new body art in an Instagram story seemingly quashing rumours of family feud as per Mirror.co.uk.

Brooklyn showed the new ink which featured the name Joseph written in cursive letters to his 14.6 million followers.

Joseph is Brooklyn’s middle name which was passed down to him from the former legendary footballer whose full name is David Robert Joseph Beckham.

"Thank you so much,” Brooklyn captioned the picture while expressing gratitude to the artist.

This comes amid rumours that Brooklyn’s wife Nicola Peltz and his mother Victoria Beckham are feuding with each other since his wedding.

Daily Mail reported that at one point during their issues, David confronted his son over the rift harshly, telling him that he was “done with the drama.”

“I don’t think David has ever lost his temper with Brooklyn or had cause to talk to him harshly, but that has now finally happened,” an insider told the outlet revealing that David “read the riot act” to his son.

“He had it out with him and told him: ‘We don’t do this in our family — and you know that we don’t do this in our family,’” the insider added.



