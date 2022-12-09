Kelsey Parker gets ALL SUPPORT from Tom's mum amid budding romance with convicted killer

Tom Parker’s mom has reportedly extended all her support to her late son’s widow Kelsey amid her dating rumours with a convicted killer.

The mum-of-two, 32, is said to have met with Noreen in order to explain her new relationship to her with Sean Boggans with a source explaining that Kelsey's 'emotions are naturally all over the place during the meeting.

Tom, who was a member of the band The Wanted, passed away in March 2022 at the age of 33 after a year-and-a-half-long battle with stage four glioblastoma brain cancer.

Kelsey was revealed to be dating father-of-two Sean Boggans, who was jailed in 2013 for killing a stranger with a single punch while waiting for a taxi outside an east London pub.

According to The Sun, she and her late husband's mum sat down for a 'heart to heart' to discuss the relationship news, nine months after his death.

'Explaining the situation to Noreen was one of the hardest things to do because Kelsey’s not even sure how she feels about it all right now,' a source told the publication. It is all very new and her emotions are naturally all over the place.'

The source allegedly explained that Noreen sees Kelsey as part of the family, explaining that her son would want his wife to be happy following his death.

Continuing: 'Noreen knows how much Tom means to Kelsey and her love for him will never change, but she also understands she’s a young woman who needs to find a new future for herself.

'Ultimately that means she will find someone else to share her life with – and if that person is Sean, Noreen and the family will support Kelsey the whole way.'

Kelsey and Sean, a father-of-two, are believed to have met when she took a break with friends in Lindos, Rhodes, in September.