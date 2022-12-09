 
Showbiz
Friday Dec 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' stays steady after 3 weeks in theatres

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 09, 2022

Ajay Devgns Drishyam 2 stays steady after 3 weeks in theatres
Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' stays steady after 3 weeks in theatres

Ajay Devgn's recently released film Drishyam 2 continues its stellar run at the box office as the film collected INR 2 crore on its 21st day in theatres, as reported by Hindustan Times.

As per reports, the film minted INR 2 crore on its 21st day in theatres. This takes the film's total collection to around INR 196.46 crore in 21 days.

Considering the current numbers and positive reviews coming from the film, Drishyam 2 is expected to enter the INR 200 crore club soon.

Drishyam 2 is a sequel to the hit 2017 thriller Drishyam which was directed by Nishikant Kamat and starred Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Rajat Kapoor in the lead roles. The film was a remake of a 2013 Malayalam film of the same name starring Mohanlal in the lead role.

Drishyam 2 is directed by Abhishek Pathak and is set to have its theatrical release on November 18, 2022. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor, and Shriya Saran in the lead roles.

More From Showbiz:

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'An Action Hero' fails to cross INR 10 crore mark at the box office

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'An Action Hero' fails to cross INR 10 crore mark at the box office
Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' to be pulled out of theatres soon

Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' to be pulled out of theatres soon
Ranbir Kapoor gets candid about his biggest insecurity

Ranbir Kapoor gets candid about his biggest insecurity

Karan Johar calls Bollywood out for lack of original content

Karan Johar calls Bollywood out for lack of original content

Huma Qureshi on pay disparity in Bollywood: 'It's very off'

Huma Qureshi on pay disparity in Bollywood: 'It's very off'
Hrithik Roshan poses with Jackie Chan at Red Sea IFF

Hrithik Roshan poses with Jackie Chan at Red Sea IFF
Kajol's thoughts on her contemporaries doing more diverse roles than her

Kajol's thoughts on her contemporaries doing more diverse roles than her
Rani Mukerji starrer 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' first look unveiled

Rani Mukerji starrer 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' first look unveiled
Aima Baig's Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha will tug at your heartstrings

Aima Baig's Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha will tug at your heartstrings

Neha Dhupia shares unseen sangeet prep video from Katrina, Vicky Kaushal's wedding: See video

Neha Dhupia shares unseen sangeet prep video from Katrina, Vicky Kaushal's wedding: See video
Katrina Kaif shares post for Vicky Kaushal on first wedding anniversary

Katrina Kaif shares post for Vicky Kaushal on first wedding anniversary
Shehnaaz gill to enter 'Bigg Boss 16' as special guest

Shehnaaz gill to enter 'Bigg Boss 16' as special guest