CM Elahi to dissolve Punjab Assembly as promised to Imran Khan: PTI leader

Senator Ejaz Chaudhry. —APP

Ejaz Chaudhry hopes Chief Minister Elahi will dissolve the assembly.

Says most Pakistanis want early elections.

Says have high hopes on the new establishment.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Ejaz Chaudhry said that he expects Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi to dissolve the provincial assembly as he made a promise with Imran Khan.

The PTI leader's remarks come as the Punjab CM has, on different occasions, expressed his reservations regarding the dissolution of the provincial assembly following the PTI chief's announcement last month to dissolve the assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Imran Khan demanded the incumbent government call early elections.

The assemblies - Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa - should be dissolved in 10 to 15 days, he said, speaking to Geo News as he visited the Sundus Foundation in Lahore.

Addressing the question of whether the Punjab CM will dissolve the provincial assembly, he said that one should not speculate unnecessarily.

The PTI leader said that 73% of Pakistanis want early elections and they want elections to be held immediately.

Replying to a question, he said that if President Arif Alvi and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar reach an understanding, it would be a welcome development. However, nothing short of immediate elections will be discussed, he pointed out.

Punjab CM against dissolving assembly immediately

Speaking to a private news channel on December 4, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said that he did not see elections taking place in the next four months.

The CM said, "Elections cannot be held before four months; the federal and provincial governments need time to work and the elections may be delayed even after October next year."



PTI Senior Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry also said that Khan has advised all party lawmakers to go back to their constituencies and prepare for elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.



Imran Khan willing to hold off assemblies dissolution

Khan had last week shared his willingness to halt the dissolution of the Punjab and KP assemblies if the coalition government agrees to conduct elections by the end of March next year.

“If they are ready for elections by the end of March, then we won't dissolve the assemblies. Otherwise, we want to conduct polls by dissolving the KP and Punjab assemblies,” Khan said in an interview with a private news channel.

He added that his party won’t agree on a date after March and assemblies will be dissolved this month [December] if the government disagrees.