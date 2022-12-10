 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Paris Hilton sets pulses racing in angelic white dress in California

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 10, 2022

FileFootage

Paris Hilton set up style goals as she nailed an angelic look in a gorgeous white outfit at a launch of fragrances in sunny Riverside, California.

Accompanied by her husband Carter Reum, the socialite set pulses racing at Nordstrom Rack on Friday.

Dressed up in a stunning angelic white maxi outfit, featuring floral designs on a see-through sheer fabric, had a bright smile across her face.

The 41-year-old entrepreneur had diamond trim along the plunging neckline and around the bodice.

Paris Hilton sets pulses racing in angelic white dress in California

Speaking about the fragrance, Paris said: “This is my most intimate fragrance to date, the perfume I wore on my wedding day.”

“Since I was a little girl, I dreamt of my wedding day and this fragrance made it even more special and memorable. Whenever I wear Love Rush, I feel immersed in true love and happiness,” she added as per PR Newswire. 

