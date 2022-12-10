 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 10 2022
Henry Cavill Superman can not fit in the new DC Universe?

Saturday Dec 10, 2022

Henry Cavill’s Superman return in Black Adam might be his last, as DC is going forward with different plans.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the new DC chiefs are moving forward with their plans to change the DC universe entirely. The axe may be dropped on Henry Cavill's Superman during this process.

The report notes several "rumors and possible scenarios" about DC's future, one in which matters are mulled to cancel Cavill starrer Man of Steel sequel. On top of that, Cavill shot a cameo for the upcoming The Flash; however, there are plans to nix it.

Not to mention, Cavill returned to Superman in a Black Adam cameo, which was much-publicized by The Rock for weeks. After the movie's release, Cavill came to Instagram, proclaiming, "I am back as Superman."

However, Cavill's Superman 15-second cameo seems to be his last as the preparations are underway to toe-tagged him back into the Phantom Zone.

