Harry, Meghan overlook Queen’s proudest achievement in Netflix series: ‘Patronising!’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s hotly-released Netflix series was dubbed ‘surprising and patronizing’ by Gabon’s high commissioner to the UK.



Aichatou Anni Aoudou criticised the Sussexes’ “clumsy” comments about “the Empire 2.0”, which was Queen Elizabeth II’s proudest achievement.

“To think we would sign up blindly to be vassals to another empire is to suggest we are foolish. This is why many in Gabon would feel patronised by these clumsy remarks.

“We entered the Commonwealth last year with our eyes wide open and hearts full of excitement,” he added.

Meanwhile, the series was also dubbed a “sheer disappointment” by psychologist Peggy Drexler who claimed that parent-of-two are more focused on “staying in complete control of how that spotlight makes them look.”

“Which is just one reason ‘Harry & Meghan’ is a royal disappointment. The couple quit the family because they didn’t want the attention.

“But, very clearly, what they didn’t want was the negative attention, or any criticism whatsoever — a very primitive (and, ironically, very royal) attitude. In life — in real life — there is no good without the bad,” Peggy added.