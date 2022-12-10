 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Harry, Meghan overlook Queen’s proudest achievement in Netflix series: ‘Patronising!’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 10, 2022

FileFootage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s hotly-released Netflix series was dubbed ‘surprising and patronizing’ by Gabon’s high commissioner to the UK.

Aichatou Anni Aoudou criticised the Sussexes’ “clumsy” comments about “the Empire 2.0”, which was Queen Elizabeth II’s proudest achievement.

“To think we would sign up blindly to be vassals to another empire is to suggest we are foolish. This is why many in Gabon would feel patronised by these clumsy remarks.

“We entered the Commonwealth last year with our eyes wide open and hearts full of excitement,” he added.

Meanwhile, the series was also dubbed a “sheer disappointment” by psychologist Peggy Drexler who claimed that parent-of-two are more focused on “staying in complete control of how that spotlight makes them look.”

“Which is just one reason ‘Harry & Meghan’ is a royal disappointment. The couple quit the family because they didn’t want the attention.

“But, very clearly, what they didn’t want was the negative attention, or any criticism whatsoever — a very primitive (and, ironically, very royal) attitude. In life — in real life — there is no good without the bad,” Peggy added.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton, Prince William share heartbreaking news

Kate Middleton, Prince William share heartbreaking news
DC set to move Aquaman's Jason Momoa to different hero: Report

DC set to move Aquaman's Jason Momoa to different hero: Report
Rihanna supports beau A$AP Rocky as he announces new musical album

Rihanna supports beau A$AP Rocky as he announces new musical album
Prince Philip wrote 'Charles is silly to leave you for Camilla' in secret letter to Diana

Prince Philip wrote 'Charles is silly to leave you for Camilla' in secret letter to Diana
Quebec Assembly makes the oath to King Charles III optional

Quebec Assembly makes the oath to King Charles III optional
R. Kelly straight up denies releasing 'I Admit It' album

R. Kelly straight up denies releasing 'I Admit It' album
Kate Winslet opens up about ‘Mare of Easttown’ season 2 possibility

Kate Winslet opens up about ‘Mare of Easttown’ season 2 possibility

Kate Middleton unearthed video raises doubts over Meghan Markle remarks

Kate Middleton unearthed video raises doubts over Meghan Markle remarks
'One Tree Hill' Bevin Prince says late husband talked being 'struck by lightening' before death

'One Tree Hill' Bevin Prince says late husband talked being 'struck by lightening' before death
Henry Cavill Superman can not fit in the new DC Universe?

Henry Cavill Superman can not fit in the new DC Universe?
Hasan Minhaj says Trevor Noah made 'The Daily Show' 'his own'

Hasan Minhaj says Trevor Noah made 'The Daily Show' 'his own'