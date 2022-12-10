Parvez Elahi, Shujaat Hussain back in touch: Moonis

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Moonis Elahi speaking in a meeting with digital media activists on October 9, 2022. — Twitter screengrab/MoonisElahi6

Moonis says he hasn't met his uncle since he went to meet him from assembly.

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Moonis Elahi Saturday said that Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi and Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain are back in touch, Geo News reported citing sources.



Shujaat and Elahi, who were considered to be extremely close, drifted apart earlier this year when the former decided against supporting the latter for the chief minister's post.

Speaking in a meeting with vloggers at the Chief Minister's House in Lahore, Moonis said that he hasn't met his uncle Shujaat since the day he went to meet him from the assembly.

"There will be no compromise on the demand for snap polls and whatever Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan says will happen," sources quoted Moonis as saying.

"Elections are the solution for the current political situation," said sources citing Moonis.

Per the sources, Moonis said that his party would stand alongside PTI in the future. "Some people do not want PTI and PML-Q to walk side by side," he said, adding that his father wants to stay beside Khan for a long period of time.

According to sources, Moonis said all the decisions were made after consultations. "We have never done anything that would affect Imran Khan's politics or respect as he is our benefactor," he added.

The fault lines

The fault lines in the party became visible when Shujaat refused to support Elahi during the Punjab chief minister's election, saying that he would not back the PTI chairperson's candidate — even if it was his brother.

As a result, Elahi lost the election to PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz by 10 votes as they were rejected following Shujaat's letter to former deputy speaker Dost Mazari.

But Hamza's victory was short-lived as the Supreme Court reinstated Elahi as the chief minister.

Shujaat assures PM Shehbaz of full support

Last month, Shujaat assured Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that his party would stand by the coalition government — come rain or shine.

Shujaat met PM Shehbaz at his office and discussed the country’s political and overall situation. The meeting also agreed that all the political allies of the government must continue to work together for the social and economic uplift of the public.

The meeting came just two days after PM Shehbaz’s statement that if Punjab undergoes any political change, then it would be only constitutional.